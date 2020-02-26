The City of Tallassee will hold the annual citywide Easter Egg Hunt at city hall from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 4.
Event coordinators say everyone is encouraged to attend the upcoming celebration, however, only children 10 and under will be allowed to participate in the egg hunt.
The Tallassee Recreation Department is coordinating this year’s Easter celebration and the event will feature several fun family-oriented activities. Last year, kids of all ages took part in face painting, balloon animals, a visit from the Easter Bunny and much more.
This event is sponsored by Capital X-Ray.
For more information, contact the rec center at 334-283-4726.