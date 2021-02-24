Easter may be more than a month away but the gals over at Southern Girls Outlet, located at 209 Barnett Blvd., are already gearing up for the occasion with a city-wide Easter egg hunt, and the community is encouraged to participate. Beginning March 1, event coordinators with SGO will start hiding Easter eggs all around the city.
The eggs will be filled with candy, local store discounts, free giveaways, and money.
The Easter egg hunt will continue throughout the month of March and on the Saturday before Easter, there will be a downtown egg hunt between SGO and Restoration 49 Customs and Coffee.
"April the 3rd we will hide some in only the downtown area around our business and down towards the coffee shop," event coordinator Jojo Stalions said.
This egg hunt is opened to the public and is for people of all ages. This is an outdoor event to allow for social distancing.
This is not the first time that SGO has coordinated a downtown event since opening in the summer of 2020.
"We really enjoyed the Halloween event last year. We wanted to do more special events this year and also allow people to still social distance," Stalions said.
SGO has actively given back to the community since opening the doors in Tallassee and, according to Stalions, the community has reciprocated that generosity. In fact, the retail outlet has received so much support that it is now looking to expand the business in a larger facility.
"We appreciate the city and all of our customers. We hope doing these small events it will encourage people to shop local," Stalions said.