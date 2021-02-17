The Tallassee High School campus was filled with classmates, friends, family, and supporting members of the community as the Class of 2021 held a memorial service for late class member, Makenzie Gunn, who was killed in an automobile wreck on Feb. 5. She was only 18-years-old.
The Sunday evening memorial service was held on the front lawn of Tallassee High School.
THS Student Body President, Emma Kate Holley opened the memorial service with a welcome speech. The welcome speech was followed by a moving rendition of "Hallelujah" performed by Leslie Swicord and Jerry Cunningham.
AnnaMarie Gregory led a prayer, followed by a message of hope from First Baptist Church Youth Minister, Brandon Fomby.
Swicord also sang, along with Cory Eckstein, "Dancing in the Sky".
Following Gunn's untimely passing, THS Class of 2021 started a campaign to raise funds for Mothers Against Drunk Driving, MADD, and so far they have raised $640 for the cause.
To close out the evening's memorial, Faith Adams initiated the Lighting of Remembrance and that was followed with a candlelight delivery of the Tallassee High School Alma Mater.