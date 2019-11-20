The Tallassee High School Alumni Association is pleased to announce the 2020 class of inductees for the Tallassee High School Hall of Pride.
The inductees are Mr. Jerry Cunningham, Class of 1978; coach Jackie Davis, Class of 1946; and Mr. Billy McKenzie, Class of 1948. This year’s Service Award, which is presented to someone who did not graduate from Tallassee High School but made a significant impact on the students, faculty, administration and staff, is coach Carl Stewart who taught, coached and served as principal during his 20 years at THS.
The induction ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 in the auditorium at Tallassee High School. THSAA began accepting nominations for the 2020 Tallassee High School Alumni Association Hall of Pride in July of this year.
For more information, contact the Tallassee High School Alumni Association Facebook page or email at suzy@suzannahsphotography.com.