Tallassee High School junior Jake Sharpe was wondering if his timing was right for an Eagle Scout project.
Afterall the COVID-19 pandemic was closing the door on project-based opportunities for to achieve the highest of ranks in the Scouts BSA.
“I called countless places — animal shelters, homeless shelters, food banks, and 90 percent I didn’t get a call back,” Sharpe said. “There was just nobody. Then those I did get calls back from, they said they weren’t taking volunteers.”
Sharpe’s mother Tara said it took a little push from her to find something else to meet the Eagle Scout project requirements.
“It was difficult — hardly anyone was letting in volunteers,” Tara said. “Other projects he tried to start, got canceled. He was like, ‘Is this even the time?’ I was like, ‘You let it sit and it will sit forever.’”
Some organizations said Jake could volunteer, but that wouldn’t work.
“As you progress through the ranks, there are plenty of service hours that you have do and more,” Jake said. “The project is a dedicated thing that you do to prove that you are a leader of a group of people.”
Striking out elsewhere, Jake quickly realized a project under his nose in the halls of Tallassee High School — a classroom facelift for Spanish teacher Cayla Baker.
“They were in the process of tearing down the old building and they had just let that building know they were not going to be renovated,” Tara said. “It was kind of a double whammy. They thought they were going to get this new building and then it was like, no sorry you're not. Jake was like I got you.”
Jake put together a team and ‘Project Classroom Facelift’ started.
“I took it upon myself to fix the cracks, fix the holes,” Jake said. “We painted it and reorganized all the stuff. There were some shelves that go back to when it was a kindergarten room in 1956. We got all the gum up.”
The Scouting Start
Jake’s scouting adventure almost didn’t happen, but Jake was seven and wanted to play with his friend, Jacob Hutto, who was involved in Cub Scouts.
“He was an inside kind of kid,” Tara said. “I was like OK, but he really loved his friend and wanted to play together. Jacob was busy with scouting, so for Jake to play with Jacob, he had to go to scouts.”
After a couple of years in Cub Scouts, Jake made a decision to stick with scouting.
“After I got to Boy Scouts I realized Cub Scouts is not really a good representation of what scouting really is,” Jake said. “Where I really learned about what scouting is at a camp, a week long summer camp called Woodlore Camping School. I learned so much about myself and leadership there. It changed my life.”
Jake’s mother questioned dropping him off for the week-long summer camp, something Jake hadn’t yet experienced.
“When you dropped them off, they had a two-and-half mile walk with all their equipment — they had to carry it all,” Tara said. “It rained for the first four days.
Jake quickly added, “Monsoon.”
From there Jake had to use his knowledge of knots and other skills acquired in scouting to build tents from tarps and ropes. Jake had a chance to wave the white flag on the next to last day of Woodlore.
“They had a family day on Saturday and I was begging them to take me home, but they were like, ‘Just one more night and stick through it,’” Jake said. “Looking back, I’m so glad I made it through.”
Tara noticed a difference in Jake after the rain soaked week-long camp.
“He came back a different kid,” Tara said. “He realized it was a personal choice to not raise the white flag and say, ‘Mommy, come get me. My feet are wet. My clothes are wet.’”
Even if Woodlore might have scared Jake from scouting, the camp instilled some important skills.
“He earned his personal responsibility check in his heart, like if I can get through this, I can get through anything,” Tara said. “It was perfect timing for junior high.”
Jake has not only succeeded in Scouts BSA. He is on the Tallassee High School Scholars Bowl team and holds one of the highest GPAs in his class at 4.3. Only a junior, Jake already has an idea of what to do after high school.
“I would like to go to Auburn or Alabama,” Jake said. “I really enjoy computers and really enjoy the engineering field.”