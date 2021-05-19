Coordinators with the Red Hill Historical Preservation Association have declared Saturday, May 22, as a cleanup day for the old Red Hill School Community Center building. Cleanup will begin at 8 a.m. and end around 2 p.m.
"We encourage anyone with any interest in the old school to come and help," President of the Red Hill Historical Preservation Association, Paula Castleberry said.
Drinks and water will be available and volunteers should bring a sack lunch.
There will be plenty to do and volunteers are encouraged to take part in the cleanup.
"There is crushed stone to be moved, blinds to be cleaned, closets to be cleaned and organized, door facings to be washed, a file cabinet to be organized, and weeds to be pulled in the flowers out front. The back porch needs some cleaning and more," Castleberry said.
According to Castleberry, this cleanup is a community effort and some supplies maybe needed.
"Bring tools you may need, a few old rags, and Ajax/Comet and other cleaning agents. Weed loppers, wheelbarrow, and shovel. A rake to spread stone. And, much elbow grease," she said.
For those who want to participate in the event but are unable to join the cleanup there are other ways to help support this upcoming community event.
"Consider bringing dessert, cookies, cake, or pie for the workers if you can't work," Castleberry said.
The Red Hill Schoolhouse has a deep history in the area. Over the years hundreds of students graduated from the K-12 school.
Alabama Power employees created a village that became the Red Hill community during the construction of Martin Dam the first Red Hill School opened in 1913. It was a wooden structure that served the community until 1927 when a new brick schoolhouse was constructed. It served the community until 1966. Today, efforts are ongoing to restore the building.
If you would like more information about the cleanup, go to http://www.redhillcommunityclub.com/ or call 334-541-2474.