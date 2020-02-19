According to Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock, city officials are aware of the potholes on some of the roads in the City of Tallassee.
“We have been waiting for the weather to break and the facility we purchase asphalt from to start production,” Hammock said.
Low temperatures and rainy weather have slowed the production of needed supplies to make the road repairs.
“Cold weather and rain stop the asphalt production where we purchase the product,” Hammock said.
Hammock said once the necessary product becomes more readily available, the city will begin making road repairs.
“As soon as we can get asphalt we will be patching the potholes,” he said. “Thanks, and sorry for your inconvenience.”