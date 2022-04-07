The Tallassee City Council finance committee prefers not taking advantage of a reimbursement grant requiring 50 percent matching funds to avoid a cash flow crisis and to get more value for the money.
Mayor John Hammock announced at the last Tallassee City Council meeting the city had received a Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCR) grant the city applied for in 2017. Five years later council members said the city’s financial position isn’t such that it can front the money and only get back about $250,000 of a half million to construct one soccer field, with bleachers and lights.
“Is there a better way to do this?” councilman Bill Godwin asked in a finance committee meeting. “Sometimes we go to buy the Cadillac when we can still drive a used Chervolt, we still get there. It would be nice but this may be better. It sounds like $500,000 is the Cadillac version.”
Tallassee Parks and Recreation director John Goodman said one field doesn’t solve the space issues for nearly 200 children playing soccer in Tallassee.
“One field does us no good,” Goodman said. “It is sitting in our parking lot. The only complex we have parking at and they put it in the middle of the parking lot. It can’t be moved.”
Goodman said the grant application cannot be modified to move it to another area of the airport complex owned by the city. The grant only allows for the soccer field to be constructed in the current Babe Ruth fields parking lot.
The LWCR grant project for a soccer field also complicates other issues at the Babe Ruth fields. It currently has wooden light poles which would need to be replaced to meet LWCR guidelines. LWCR guidelines currently complicate many of the city’s park spaces.
Goodman said the parks and recreation department has been working to rectify issues but some such as changing out wooden poles and moving utilities is beyond what the department can do internally.
Hammock said he had secured a $100,000 commitment from the Elmore County Commission towards the city’s match of the grant, but it still leaves the city needing to come up with another $150,000 or more depending on the project’s final cost.
Goodman said the department could create three utility fields serving the needs of soccer and t-ball and football practice would better serve the current and future needs of the department.
“We will build three fields out there,” Goodman said. “There won’t be lights on them. We will put water in the ground and grass on the fields. Maybe we come back in a couple years and put lights on them.”
Goodman said $100,000 would cover site work, getting water lines in the ground to help irrigate fields that would be sprigged instead of sodded according to the grant application.
Hammock said he was concerned about the impression of turning down the grant.
“I hate to throw away an opportunity,” Hammock said. “We have been very heavy on infrastructure things people can’t see.”
Councilmembers also questioned the shortened timetable to accept the grant. Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission (CARPDEC) director Greg Clark told the council at its last meeting there was a 14 day deadline.
“When did CARPDEC know this grant was coming to Tallassee?” Godwin asked. “We were all kind of stunned the other night. Getting the announcement was great but the time frame on getting the match and letting them know was virtually impossible. We can’t just pull $250,000 out of the air. It would be great to have a soccer complex. It all boils down to be able to fund it. We have not been given a lot of time to create that.”
Even with the time to raise the funds other council members said other projects have strained the city financially.
“The downtown utility project is a $1.5 million project and it was budgeted for $850,000,” councilmember Sarah Hill said. “COVID has happened, inflation has happened. I don’t know that $550,000 is going to ‘A’ be enough money to do the soccer field and ‘B’ do we need that much work done.”
All finance committee members were in agreement about no bleachers to start with since many parents of soccer players are already used to using their own seating for games.
Goodman said he was in favor constructing fields without the help of funding from LWCF grant and the stipulations it would put on the rest of the park as parks and recreation staff want to move more of the town’s team sports there. It even wants to move the parks and recreation department’s offices there to free up space at the old armory for the city.
“Three soccer fields is huge for us,” Goodman said. “We want to move out there. The Dixie Youth fields, I would move them out there. We could have more fields. We want the acreage it offers.”