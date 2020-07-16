Hundreds from the community gathered near the Tallassee Police Department last Wednesday, July 8, for a candlelit vigil for Shikieria Tatum, better known as Bink, who was found dead in her apartment last Tuesday.
Councilmembers Terrell Brown, Damian Carr and David Stough along with many others came out to show support for the community member who graduated from Tallassee High School in 2016, as well the many family members she left behind.
Many had posters; candles were lit; purple beads and glowsticks were handed out; and several wore T-shirts with a photo of Tatum to show support.
"I want to thank everyone for coming out," said Courtenay Potts, who coordinated the vigil, “showing love for Bink."
Carr delivered the evening's invocation.
"In times like this we need prayer," Carr said. "Think about the family. Family needs you in times like this. Love is what love does. So, let's continue to lift them up."
Brown then offered a few words about the woman who was loved by many in the Tallassee community. He said community support may motivate investigators to work even harder in the case of Tatum’s death.
"We are here to remember Bink," Brown said. "She meant so much to the family, to the friends, to the school system. We're here to honor that and we honor that with the numbers. When the police department sees the number (of supporters), that allows them to work even harder because Bink wasn't just a regular person; she was loved by many. By you all being out here, that pushes them to work even harder so that justice will be served."
Tatum's mother, Neva, also spoke to those who came out to support her daughter.
"I want to thank everybody for coming out (Wednesday night),” Neva Tatum said as she held back tears. “I know my daughter; I knew her personality. I knew how she carried herself so I am not surprised to see all of everybody. There is a lot of y'all out here and that means so much to me. It means so much to see everybody coming together for my baby.”
The Tatums are a large family.
"Everyone knows the Tatums," she said. "Everybody knows we don't mess with anybody because we are too busy loving each other. And this is just as hard on them as it is on me. So, I continue to ask you to pray."
The family is awaiting more information as law enforcement continues to investigate Tatum’s death.
“Right now, we don't have any answers, we are waiting," Neva Tatum said. "But one thing I do believe that with prayer, faith in God, having a strong sense of believing that what is done in the dark will come to light."
Before closing the night, Kendrick Knight led mourns in song.