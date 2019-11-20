Community Home Health celebrated a ribbon cutting at noon Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the 1526 Gilmer Ave. location to celebrate the new partnership with Prime Home Health.
Community Home Health of Tallassee serves Elmore, Macon and Tallapoosa counties with services that support both patients and families.
Prime Home Health is also a locally owned and operated business caring for residents in Tallapoosa, Chambers, Lee, Macon and Russell counties.
For more information about this new partnership, call 334-283-4522.