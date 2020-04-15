Tallassee's Community Hospital is currently not testing the public for the coronavirus.
"Community Hospital is not designated as a public testing site for COVID-19," administrative assistant at Community Hospital, administrative assistant Vickie Spivey said.
According to Spivey, there are not enough test kits available at this time to be a COVID-19 testing site and those who think they may have contracted the virus can utilize the testing center in Wetumpka.
"This is due to the limited supply of collection testing kits," she said. "At this time only one testing site is set up in the county for a ( public) drive through testing."
Elmore Community Hospital director of operations Amanda Hannon said the COVID-19 testing facility was moved from the emergency room parking lot to inside the hospital.
"We are still running our COVID-19 collection clinic and it has been relocated from the tent to an inside section of the hospital that is isolated from other areas of the hospital," she said. "We are averaging 10 patients per day.”
The clinic can be reached by calling 334-514-3713 and is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those who want to be tested must call first for a pre-screening.
As more COVID-19 teats tests become available, Tallassee’s Community Hospital may begin to test for COVID-19 the virus in the future.
"Later, if the collection testing kits become available we may be asked to provide a public testing site also," Spivey said.
There are COVID-19 tests available at the hospital Tallassee’s Community Hospital, but at this time those tests are for those who are currently admitted there and those who work at the healthcare facility.
"Community Hospital has a limited supply of collection testing kits available for our patients and employees," She said.
When a test is administered, the results are submitted to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
"We report our test results to the ADPH," Spivey said. "The ADPH has a public map showing positive and negative tests by county."
Tallassee residents who think they have coronavirus can contact Elmore Community Hospital where a drive-thru testing site has been set up in the hospital's emergency room parking lot. The testing site is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Representatives with Elmore Community Hospital the hospital ask people Tallassee residents and anyone else with COVID-19 symptoms who may want to visit the drive-thru facility in Wetumpka to call 334-514-3713 before arrival.
Each individual will answer a set of questions and hospital staff will determine if a person is a candidate for coronavirus COVID-19 testing.
— Daniel Dye contributed to this story.