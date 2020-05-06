The Tallassee Community Library reopened to the public Friday after Gov. Kay Ivey issued a safer-at-home order last week.
"It's been a little slow so far," Tallassee Community Library librarian Margret Lumpkin said.
"We're trying to follow both the mayor's guidelines for reopening, as well as APLS (Alabama Public Library Services). So, patrons will see a little bit of a different look. The sneeze guard on the front desk, we ask people to stay behind it. We will be wearing a mask as we feel comfortable or gloves."
While the library is open, operations remain limited.
"As of right now, we're limiting it to 10 people at a time," Lumpkin said.
In addition, the library is offering access to fewer computers to ensure people maintain proper social distancing.
"We are limited to the four computers with the floors marked 6 feet," Lumpkin said. "We've got four computers. Before because we had so many computers, we didn't enforce the hour per customer. We will enforce it more now."
The library hosts a popular summer reading program for area children of all ages. And as of right now, plans for that program remain in place.
"We're planning on the summer program, but it probably depends on how big of a group, because as you know we usually have 60 or 70 people at a time on summer program,” Lumpkin said. “It'll probably be last minute before we know definitely whether we will actually have one because of crowd control, and if we're still limited to only having 10 people per time.
“So, as of right now we're planning on it. But there again it depends on what the mayor, as well as APLS, tells us."
If the library is unable to host the annual reading program, an alternative online program will be available. However, part of the reading program's greatest appeal is its hands-on crafts and entertainment.
"They are offering some online programs that we can offer, but best I can tell is most of our patrons are tired of online schooling and online everything and they're not too many of them is interested in online programming on it,” Lumpkin said.
Lumpkin said she is optimistically waiting for approval to hold the annual program.
"As of right now, we've got the crafts lined up, we have our schedule ready," she said. "I'm just waiting on my higher authorities to say OK, go with it."
With the new normal in place, Lumpkin said she is unsure what the turnout will be for the program.
"I don't know what to expect because I don't know if the social distancing will be in place," Lumpkin said. "Because everybody's tired of being in quarantine I think we will have a higher number."
The program begins every year on the first Wednesday in June and runs through the last Wednesday in August.
Lumpkin said she hopes to introduce some fresh new entertainment and bring back some past favorites, including a Florida-based company that brings in different animals, Starshine Faces and a musician with a double show.
"I've already had I've had them booked since December for June, and two entertainers for July, how are they. One of them is new. They will bring in different animals. They're from Florida. We're going to have Starshine faces, and a musician who is going to do a double show."
While the library was closed due to the recently lifted stay-at-home order, Claude Thrash Construction Company was working hard to renovate parts of the interior and exterior of the building.
"Library looks great," she said. "We had work done while we were closed, they painted it fixed the inside so our children's rooms back up."
Lumpkin said she is most thankful for the work done in what is probably the library's most well-frequented room.
"Well number one was getting my kid's room opened back up because he had just been closed since November, so to get my kid's room, opened back up was number one. And the rest is, it's just awesome. It looks good. It really does," she said.
In addition to a fresh new look, the library is now connected to a faster online portal.
"We're now connected to the Alabama Supercomputers," Lumpkin said. "Connecting to the internet, both through our computers, and their own devices should be faster."
There could be new computers in the library's future.
"We are also applying for a grant for new computers in the main library. We won't know until I think it's August whether we'll receive it, it's still in the paperwork stage," she said.
The library is now offering a new library card that includes the member's photograph and information.
"We have a new library card/id maker," Lumpkin said. "The new one has the patron's picture on it and is more like a credit card."
Residents wanting a new library card can stop by the library to have one made. The first card is free, and the fee to replace a lost card is $1.00.
For more information, call 334-283-2732.