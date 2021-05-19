The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is working in conjunction with Auburn University and the City of Tallassee to hold a Visioning Workshop for the east side mill site on Monday, May 24, at City Hall beginning at 6 p.m.
This workshop is part of a three-phase assessment that could help fund cleanup at the site.
"This is a workshop that will be held in conjunction with ADEM and Auburn University," Tallassee Public Information Officer Griffin Pritchard said.
This meeting is open to the public and everyone is encouraged to attend.
"It is going to be essentially the opportunity to bring the community stakeholders across the age spectrum and socio-economic spectrum together in one room," Pritchard said.
According to Pritchard, this is a unique opportunity that could affect the city for years to come.
"This is the first time the City of Tallassee has had a piece of property that has truly untapped potential. It can be a showcase piece for the city for 10, 15, 20, 30 years. But, we've got to do the steps to figure out what we want to put there that is going to be beneficial. And what is going to best reflect the ideals of the city," he said. "Everybody that lives inside the city limits is a stakeholder in this piece of property, and we will your input."
City officials plan to apply for Brownfields grant funding to offset the cost of debris removal at the mill site. The EPA's Brownfields Program provides grants and technical assistance to communities, states, tribes, and others to assess, safely clean up and sustainably reuse contaminated properties.
The timeline for debris removal at the mill site is still fluid and it could be months before movement will be seen at the site, but, according to Pritchard, this upcoming visioning workshop is an important component of the cleanup process and the future of the mill site.
"It's going to take time, but there will be movement eventually, I mean you're looking at like six to eight months to a year. As we get the funding, then we can actually do something but it's a process."