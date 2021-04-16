Supporters will join together Monday, April 19, at 6:30 in the parking lot across from the Tallassee Community Library to pray for Andrus Love as he continues to battle a rare form of cancer.
"Andrus is preparing for an upcoming 3-month stay in the hospital for his bone marrow transplant," event coordinator Jennifer Jarvis said. "This is going to be the most difficult time in his cancer journey."
Love is the founder and operator of the nonprofit S.O.A.R. Inc, which serves Tallassee and surrounding communities. Through this organization, he has mentored area youth, assisted seniors with yard work and household maintenance, helped single parents, fed area students through a summer feeding program, and much more.
The community that he has supported for so long continues to show support for Love and his family during this difficult time.
"We wanted to come together as a community and show him how much we support and love him by gathering together as one body, praying for him," Jarvis said.
Love was diagnosed with Lymphoblastic Lymphoma Leukemia late last year. This rare and aggressive form of cancer requires aggressive treatment. The community has rallied by Love's side since the beginning of his diagnosis.
"He has expressed so much appreciation for the outpouring of prayer, love, and support, all of which make his journey a little less difficult," Jarvis said.
The community will also pray for Love's wife, Beatrice, and their children.
“Andrus is about to be away from his family for 3 months. All the things we take for granted, such as rushing to kids sporting events and practices, or just simply waking up next to his wife and visiting his family, are all going to be weighing heavy on his heart and mind. His spirit needs uplifting. He and his medical team need prayers. This is a dark journey he is facing. I and the other volunteers helping him with fundraisers and events just want to lighten his load and get everyone praying for the miracle he needs,” Jarvis said.