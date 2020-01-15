On Jan. 9, partnering organizations in support of law enforcement officers nationwide celebrated National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. According to the Central Organization of Police Specialists (C.O.P.S), in light of recent negativity directed toward law enforcement nationally, there is a need to show law enforcement officers that citizens recognize the difficult and sometimes impossible career they have chosen in public service.
Local businesses, such as Community Home Health and Hospice, chose to show TPD their appreciation during the appreciation day.
While Thursday was a day marked for the occasion, Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock, said appreciation should be shown to those who work to make the city safer all day every day.
"I'm very appreciative of all the men and women who work on our police force," Hammock said. "They are out there working hard to keep everyone safe. The police department and dispatch are 24/7. Even during Christmas, they are working. They put their lives on the line every day. While we are at home asleep they are out there patrolling our streets. I'm very appreciative for all that they do."
Furthermore, this month marks the third year on the job for Tallassee police chief Matthew Higgins, and Hammock said he is pleased with the improvements made since that time.
"We as a council are very appreciative of the job our police chief, Matt Higgins, has done to turn our police department around," Hammock said.
According to Hammock, officers are now more present and active in the community they serve.