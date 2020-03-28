The number of positive confirmed cases of the coronavirus has increased to 720 confirmed cases statewide as of Saturday night. There were 639 as of 10 a.m. Saturday morning. The confirmed coronavirus-related death count still sits at three, according to Alabama Department of Public Health.
As of 8 p.m. Saturday, there are 13 confirmed cases in Elmore County, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. There are two in Coosa County and five in Tallapoosa County.
An Elmore County Schools teacher, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 18, shared her and her husband's experience with the virus so far. Read the full story here.
Current cases in each county as of 8 p.m. Saturday are listed below:
Autauga (6)
Baldwin (10)
Blount (5)
Bullock (3)
Butler (1)
Calhoun (3)
Chambers (17)
Cherokee (1)
Chilton (7)
Choctaw (1)
Clay (2)
Cleburne (4)
Colbert (1)
Coosa (2)
Covington (2)
Crenshaw (1)
Cullman (7)
Dallas (2)
DeKalb (4)
Elmore (13)
Escambia (1)
Etowah (6)
Franklin (3)
Greene (3)
Houston (4)
Jackson (5)
Jefferson (214)
Lamar (1)
Lauderdale (13)
Lawrence (3)
Lee (56)
Limestone (16)
Lowndes (1)
Madison (62)
Marengo (3)
Marion (9)
Marshall (4)
Mobile (34)
Monroe (1)
Montgomery (18)
Morgan (15)
Pickens (1)
Pike (4)
Randolph (2)
Russell (1)
St. Clair (10)
Shelby (72)
Talladega (4)
Tallapoosa (5)
Tuscaloosa (23)
Walker (28)
Washington (2)
Wilcox (2)
Winston (2)
The Alabama Department of Public Health said it has received 4,755 total tests as of Saturday.
EAMC reports 5 deaths since Friday morning
Over in Lee County, where there are 56 confirmed cases at this time, East Alabama Medical Center officials said there have been five COVID-19 positive patients who died at the hospital since Friday morning.
Three of those patients were from Chambers County and two were from Lee County. EAMC's immediate service areas include Lee, Chambers, Tallapoosa, Bullock, Randolph, Russell and Clay counties.
A release from EAMC stated the hospital felt it was important to share this information so "citizens in this area understand the gravity of this virus."
“Our hospital family expresses its collective condolences to the families of these five patients,” EAMC president and CEO Laura Grill said in a release. “As everyone knows, this virus has taken a toll on our nation and world, and our community is not exempt from that. Our hearts and prayers are with these families at this very difficult time.”
Grill said staff needs lifting up at this time.
"... the ICU staff, respiratory therapists and physicians who worked most closely with these patients are especially struggling and we ask that the community lift them up today just as they have been lifting up our whole organization the past two weeks," Grill said.
EAMC currently has 19 patients hospitalized with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. Five patients who were previously hospitalized with COVID-19 have been discharged. There are 22 patients who are currently hospitalized with suspected COVID-19. Fourteen hospitalized patients who were previously suspected of COVID-19 have been ruled negative for the virus.