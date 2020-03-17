The number of COVID-19 cases is increasing across the state and there are still only two confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Elmore County as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are 39 confirmed cases in Alabama at this time.
The updated numbers show there are 21 cases in Jefferson County; four in Shelby County; three in Tuscaloosa County; three in Lee County; two each in Elmore and Montgomery counties; and one each in Baldwin, Limestone, Madison and St. Clair counties.Stay tuned with The Herald for the latest numbers and check ADPH's website here.
