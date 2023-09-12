The congressional districts for the 2024 elections are still in limbo.
The Alabama legislature entered a special session back in July to redraw the congressional map after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled it unconstitutional under a Voting Rights Act violation. The state lawmakers were required to redraw the map with two Black majority districts or “something close.”
Now, with the submitted map, the three-judge federal court ruled against it because the map continues to dilute Alabama’s Black population — most likely violating the Voting Rights Act. The state attorney general Steve Marshall will appeal this ruling to the federal supreme court.
In a statement from the general’s office, Marshall said he believes the new map does not violate the Voting Rights Act and they wish to seek the review of the supreme court.
The map submitted by the state had a Black majority district with 50-52% Black and another close to Black majority district with 40-42%. Alabama state representative Ed Oliver argued the second district with 40-42% Black was to keep the district competitive along party lines.
Moving forward, the three-judge federal court concluded there would not be time for the Alabama legislature to submit another map and therefore the court will appoint a Special Master.
The order states the Special Master will “draw a remedial map to ensure that a plan can be implemented as part of an orderly process in advance of elections, where the State was given an opportunity to enact a compliant map but failed to do so.”
In a previous interview prior to the map’s submission, Oliver warned against appointing a Special Master as it jeopardizes the balance of power in Washington’s congress with other states such as Louisiana later following suit — as the supreme court ruled its map also has a Voting Rights Act violation.
“I don’t think that (appointing a Special Master) is good for anybody,” Rep. Oliver said. “Once again, that's the federal government way overstepping its bounds.”
With the congressional map now out of the state’s hands, some individuals are seeing this as a sign of hope for change. The Allen v. Milligan plaintiffs, one of the cases that took Alabama’s map to the supreme court, released a statement regarding the three-judge federal court’s verdict.
“Our nation’s highest court required Alabama to draw a map to fairly represent Black voters — yet the state refused,” the statement reads. “Alabama openly admits its intention to defy the law and the U.S. Supreme Court. But we will not back down.
“Sixty years ago, former Governor George Wallace stood in the schoolhouse door to stop Black people from desegregating the University of Alabama. He moved only when the federal government forced him to do so. History is repeating itself and the district court’s decision confirms that Alabama is again on the losing side. We demand that Alabama again move out of the way and obey our laws — we demand our voting rights.”
The Special Master will present the redrawn map to court Oct. 3 at the Hugo L. Black Courthouse in Birmingham.