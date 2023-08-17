Decorating sugar cookies is one way to spend a Saturday afternoon.
Owner of Riverview Harvest and Sweets Patti Washer is hosting a sugar cookie decorating class from 1 to 3 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the Tallassee Public Library. The class will include all the supplies needed with four sugar cookies and royal icing.
During the class, Washer will explain step-by-step how to decorate each cookie as well as have a Q&A at the end. Plus, attendees will take home a cookie recipe so they can make more in the future.
Washer has been baking nearly all her life and started her business last year. She said a cookie decorating class like this is how she first got started.
“I wanted to branch out and help other people learn,” Washer said. “It’s a fun activity for a couple hours. I thought it would be fun to share that with other people.”
One day, Washer stopped by to see if the library would let her host the class there, especially since the building has a big room with tables near the kid’s section. Luckily, the library agreed and since it isn't charging her for the space, she can keep the registration cost lower.
Washer said generally for classes like this she sees them go for $60, but her class is only $35. She hopes by keeping the price lower, more people will be able to come and enjoy.
“I hope they enjoy making cookies and possibly start doing it themselves,” Washer said. “I also want to get my name out there and hopefully teach more classes.”
The cookie class is available for ages 10 and up. Registration and payment are due by Aug. 24. People can sign up by calling 334-414-8421 or emailing Pteel3054@gmail.com.