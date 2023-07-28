As the big event of the year in Eclectic, most might not have even realized the Alabama Cotton Festival is hitting its 30-year milestone.
Town event coordinator Carmen Winslett said the first year she organized the festival it had 52 vendors and last year the festival had more than 300. Attendance has seen a similar growth going from 3,500 to 5,000 people to having over 17,000 people last year.
Winslett said much of the early success of the event goes to former organizer Verdie Nummy. Nummy died earlier this year, which Winslett said left a hole in the community.
Continuing to grow the festival, the goal for this year is 20,000 attendees and Winslett hopes people see how great this small town is.
“There’s so many things that change and Eclectic strives to maintain that small town feel,” she said. “The fact that we are able to grow this event but stay in a small town, I think is very important to most people.”
The planning for the next festival starts the day of the current festival. Winslett said the morning after the festival, she will already be sending out the forms for next year. By January, the festival committee is reaching out to sponsors.
“The vendors and sponsorships are the one thing we really work on all year,” she said. “This time of year is when it really starts picking up. People realize I didn’t send my form in. They are starting to sign up for events. They are starting to ask questions.”
This year, the committee added cornhole, opened the Cotton Queen pageant back up to all Alabama residents and added a 65 years and older category. The festival will also have a dog show and a classic car show with a motorcycle category.
Winslett said this year the Montgomery Zoo is not coming, but the festival will have the wildlife federation, Raptor Ridge Wildlife Education, Dr. Aimee’s mobile vet, the Ag in Action trailer, a local monster truck, the rock wall from the National Guard, Bama Air Dogs, a military vehicle display, Elmore County Humane Society and the Eclectic String Alongs.
The cotton festival is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 14 with the Cotton Queen pageant held the week prior.