As a town centered on the cotton industry, the Alabama Cotton Festival bloomed out of Eclectic.
Mayor Gary Davenport explained when Eclectic first began in 1907, it was a cotton hub with two cotton gins — one in town limits and one just outside its limits.
Nowadays farmers do their own harvesting. They bring the cotton into town to store in warehouses. Eclectic remains part of the industry with warehouses such as Fuller Warehouse.
Connecting with the town’s roots, the cotton festival began in 1993.
“To me the importance is, it gives us a foundation and plateau we can build from,” Davenport said. “It’s something that separates us out — just like Dothan is the peanut festival and you got the saltwater festival down in the Mobile area. It’s something to have fun with and it keeps that history going.”
Roughly eight years ago, the town filled out the paperwork for the festival to be state recognized, titling it the Alabama Cotton Festival. The attendance has continued to grow each year with last year bringing in an estimated 12,000 people.
“Our attendance has basically doubled over twice in the last eight years,” Davenport said.
At one point, the part-time assistant clerk would primarily organize the festival. Now, the festival has become so big the town event coordinator and a committee largely head it.
With such a large festival, there are four blocks of Main Street and three blocks of 1st Avenue blocked off. At one point, there was also a week-long rook tournament with the winner being announced at the festival. Now, the rook tournament has gone away, and the cotton queen is more of the focus.
Davenport said the festival also feeds into the town. With vendors coming in, sometimes it reveals new businesses that the community wants or needs. He said the festival is how Eclectic was able to get some of its clothing stores.
However, the town also gets a say in the festival. At the cotton festival, there are suggestion forms available and when the committee meets back up about 45-60 days after the festival, members discuss what needs to be changed.
Davenport said one of things he is most looking forward to is the new cornhole tournament, which came out of a suggestion.