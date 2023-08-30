Where there’s the cotton festival, there’s also the cotton queen.
This year marks 30 years for the cotton festival as well as the cotton queen pageant. The cotton queen pageant has age groups running from 0-2, 2-4 and it progresses up to 17-year-old high schoolers.
This year’s theme is Diamonds and Pearls. All of the age groups have one dress for the pageant, traditionally an evening style gown and a more “Sunday best” style for the younger girls. The oldest girls in the Miss category also have an interview portion.
The first pageant starts with the youngest group at 8 a.m. and runs on the hour. After each age group there is the crowning and at the end, they try to gather all the girls together for a group photo.
The preparation process for the pageant begins in January and it generally has about 50 entries. This year, the pageant has opened back up to the whole state and not just Elmore County, so they are expecting even more contestants than usual.
Additionally, the cotton festival committee decided to add a 65 and older category. In the past, the festival had Mr. and Mrs. Cottontop, which was a community wide poll. Now it’s being brought back with a twist as a pageant category.
“We have many beautiful and dignified older women in our town and all our state,” said pageant director Carla Golden. “We thought it would be fun for them to show the younger girls that beauty knows no age.”
After winning, the cotton queens attend the festival, and the mayor announces the winners to the community. The cotton queens then walk around, get to know some of the shop owners, take pictures with people and also take a photo with the winner of the car show.
“My hopes for this year's pageant would be for every girl, teen, woman to feel beautiful and special,” Golden said. “I always hope for a smooth day and no hiccups, but mostly for those who enter the pageant to have as much fun as we do conducting the pageant.”
The pageant will be held on Oct. 7 at the First Baptist Church of Eclectic at 203 Claud Road.