As the brick walls of the century old Hotel Talisi come down this week, two Tallassee natives hope to bring another hotel to the site.
Noah Griggs and Corrie Sid presented the idea of Project Resurrect to the Tallassee City Council on Monday night in an effort to bring energy to downtown Tallassee and revenue for the city. Sid explained the idea started in the shadows of the burned shell of Hotel Talisi the council has condemned and authorized to be torn down immediately.
“A few months ago, probably going on five or six, there was some chatter at Grove Station centered around Hotel Talisi,” Sid told the council. “In those discussions bloomed an idea that maybe it could be rebuilt.”
After growing up in Tallassee, Sid left and found herself owning a 10-room boutique hotel in Capitola, California where she realized the reach of the Hotel Talisi. She was entertaining guests in the Pacific seaside town where they picked up her Southern accent. Sid would respond Alabama, but the response wasn’t good enough, nor was Central Alabama or between Auburn and Montgomery.
“‘What is the name of the city?’” Sid said the guests asked. “I said, ‘It’s called Tallassee.’
They said, ‘You mean where Hotel Talisi is?’ They had been there many times and had eaten there. That is what they remembered. That was always the way on the Pacific Coast.”
Sid opened Grove Station more than a year ago, just across the street where the windows of the Hotel Talisi have been boarded up.
“Everyday I answer the question, ‘Is this the Hotel Talisi?’” Sid said. “Everyday I get asked, ‘What are they going to do with it?’ I know it is so beloved by all of us and by other people across our state and parts of this nation. It’s dilapidated, dangerous, an eyesore, condemned by [the city council] and the council is bringing it down.”
Crews with Birmingham contractor Ingle Demolition and Salvage are taking the building down currently and Sid and Griggs want to resurrect the hotel, not just as a business venture but for all of Tallassee.
“With this blank slate comes an opportunity, an opportunity to rebuild Hotel Talisi,” Sid said. “It is a chance to rebuild the heartbeat and vibe of downtown Tallassee. It provides lodging for business travelers, vacationers and families.”
Sid and Griggs see a need for a place for business people to stay nearby as they visit local industry. The same goes for people traveling through the area on vacation.
“Every day of the week, I have visitors coming in to eat lunch with me from Mexico, Amsterdam, Norway, Australia, South Africa, Minnesota, Nebraska, California, Vermont, Maine, Virginia, Florida, Tennessee and Atlanta regularly,” Sid said. “They travel into our industrial park. They have relations there and a whole bunch of British people. They don’t stay in Tallassee. They stay in Auburn. They stay in Montgomery. They don’t buy gas in Tallassee. They buy it in Auburn or Montgomery. They eat one meal with us. That is lunch and they rotate the restaurants.”
With stays and further purchases happening beyond Tallassee, it means the city is missing out on tax revenues while also providing an opportunity to bring local residents to downtown Tallassee.
“This would stimulate more city income in revenue and in general rebuilding Hotel Talisi would help every business in our town,” Sid said. “It establishes a meeting place for our locals. I’ve seen that at Grove Station. We have quite a few folks that come and chit chat, catch up, have a glass of wine and really just have a place for a little bit of peace.”
Griggs said rebuilding the hotel will help everyone.
“We have people that come into Neptune, GKN, they come in to do their business and they leave,” Griggs said. “They spend money on fuel and food and everything — lodging — somewhere else. We want to change it. We think this is a gamechanger for downtown Tallassee. We think it can be tremendously good.”
The basics of the idea are simple — to build a three story building in the same space housing more than 30 hotel rooms with a cafe, bar and check-in area on the ground floor. But the idea doesn’t grow from the ground cheaply. Griggs and Sid estimate the cost of the project is somewhere between $5 and $6 million.
“The idea is this hotel needs to be a best in class boutique,” Griggs said. “It needs to be a little upscale. It needs to have a little wow factor to it because it needs to be a destination for people, not only for Tallassee but the surrounding area.”
Griggs and Sid are working to complete the plans and operational costs for the project to be able to recruit up to 30 local investors for the project. They also said they need the help of the city to make the project viable especially since projections have it losing $200,000 in the first year.
“The capital raise scares me to death,” Griggs said. “Before I ask friends and family and people I know to sign up, we are going to make sure we can do this or simply put we are not going to do,” Griggs said.
The city currently owns the property in downtown Tallassee and if the plan comes to fruition, the city would sell the cleared lot for $100 for a new hotel along with the abatement of sales and lodging taxes.
“There is a lot of work to do,” Griggs said. “It is a starting point for conversation. We will see what we can do together.”
A signage variance would also be needed.
“If I were building a hotel today it would not be on the backside of some 100 year old buildings where you can’t find it or see it,” Griggs said. “We got to have the exposure.”
Griggs and wife Pam came back to open 1220 Cafe and while the first few years were a struggle losing $200,000 but 1220 Cafe has turned around. Through sales taxes, the City of Tallassee has benefited too in 1220’s nearly 12 years.
“We are very successful — we are blessed,” Griggs said. “We have contributed about $465,000 in revenue directly to the city. That took a minute but that is a lot of money.”
Even if the Hotel Talisi property was clear today, Griggs said he and Sid do not have a clear idea of a timeline yet of the potential buildout and growth in downtown Tallassee.
“We have to do more homework on projected buildout costs and operating costs,” Griggs said. “The end game will be determined by what the city can do. We will need some help. We will need a lot of help. We are not going to spend any real money until we know we have a plan that works.
“If we do it and pull it off together, it changes everything downtown. Property values go up, retail sales go up. More enterprise is going to come and we are going to drive revenue.”