The Tallassee City Council appointed two new members to the Industrial Development Board during its regular meeting Aug. 13. Outgoing members were Ann Christian and Rick Dorley. Christian said she was not interested in serving another term. Dorley, however, was seeking reappointment.
In total the council had to choose from four candidates. Dorley, Rob Rygiel, Noah Griggs and Griffin Pritchard.
After voting, the council voted in Pritchard and Griggs to replace the two outgoing board members. Both newly-appointed members live in Tallassee and are familiar with local businesses.
Griggs grew up in Tallassee and went to work at the local Hardee's when he was 16. He now owns and operates the 1220 Café, which is located next door to that same Hardee's restaurant.
Griggs worked in corporate America for more than 30 years before he settled back into Tallassee and opened the popular local establishment.
Griggs also owns Wharf Casual Seafood in Montgomery and he and his wife Pam recently bought, renovated and now occupy the historic Seven Gables property on Gilmer Avenue. Griggs is also active in the community and serves on the Mt. Vernon Theatre board of directors.
Pritchard also lives in Tallassee and works for the Alabama Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors. Pritchard served as editor of The Tallassee Tribune from 2013 until 2015, and before that he was the sports editor for The Wetumpka Herald.
Pritchard also worked for The Wetumpka Progress/The Prattville Progress, The Selma Times Journal/Demopolis Times and The Greenville Advocate.
Prichard is a member of the Tallassee Recreation Board, Toastmasters, the Joe Sewell Scholarship Board, the Tallassee Community Development Board, Krewe of Tolouse and Relay for Life. Prichard is also involved with National Information Officers Association, Alabama Sports Writers Association, the Society of Professional Journalists, the Alabama Press Association, Rotary International and Lions Club.
After making the new appointments, the council showed their appreciation to the outgoing members. The council also said it looks forward to working with the newest appointments to the board.