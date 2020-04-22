With the current statewide stay-at home-order in place, the Tallassee City Council held its first-ever teleconference meeting last Tuesday.
The public was able to virtually listen in by calling a designated phone number and entering an access code.
“At the beginning of the call, I asked everyone to please mute their phones except for the city councilmembers, the city attorney or city clerk,” Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock said.
According to Hammock, some are still adapting to this new way of meeting and there was some unexpected background noise but nothing too bothersome.
“Our business went pretty well,” he said. “We had mentioned a couple times mute the phones because we could hear TVs and dogs barking in the background.”
Hammock is unsure of how many people called into the teleconference meeting but feels it was a successful meeting.
“It went pretty smooth we had a few items on the agenda that we had to go over and had to talk about some things in the mayor's reports about some of the projects we have going on right now,” Hammock said.
Some of those projects include blasting and painting the Tallaweka water tank, administering the recently awarded Community Development Block Grant grant through the Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission (CARPDC).
The council voted to allow the planning and developemtn commission to administer the grant Tallassee was awarded last year to demolish some unsafe structures.
CARPDC’s Greg Clark along with Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) director Kenneth Boswell toured Tallassee on Oct. 8 with Hammock and other city officials to get a firsthand look at some of the city's most dilapidated structures.
According to Hammock, this particular CDBG grant has a 10% match.
“The grant is 275,000 so 10% of that is 27,500,” Hammock said. “That's pretty common when we deal with complex grants and (CARPDC), they help us write these grants like the city development block grants and (Economic Development Administration) grants and things like that,” Hammock said. “They're a real asset to our community; (I’m) happy that the council voted to let them administer this grant because we just don't have the resources and manpower and professional ladders to do that here at the city.”
The council also heard updates about other infrastructure projects in the city.
“We talked about the Laney Lift Station project, we’re trying to finish that design and we'll be putting that out for bid soon,” Hammock said.
The council also discussed the upcoming pipeline project.
“We're doing a lot of infrastructure work out there and we're going to be busy this summer and hopefully get that downtown project going,” Hammock said. “I'm excited to get to work. This administration is working very hard to get these wheels in motion.”