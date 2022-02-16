Short-term rental cabins are closer to coming to fruition in Tallassee.
The Tallassee City Council tabled a motion at its meeting last week allowing a variance to install a single water meter to serve three rental cabins on Stone Creek off of South Tallassee Drive. Owner Joe Whatley was seeking the exemption to prevent paying an additional $6,600 in tap fees and the expense of running two more water lines to service the cabins.
“They will be rented weekly and daily,” Whatley said. “There will be no long term rental. Basically they are designed to have hunters and fishermen, motorcycle enthusiasts from Monster Mountain.”
Whatley said the council had already rezoned the property allowing the rental cabins and a recreational vehicle park. But Whatley had an issue with discrepancies in what he was originally told about only needing one water meter and now needing two.
“Based on a conversation with the utilities department, [they said I could] install one meter for two cabins,” Whatley said. “I subsequently built a third. When I came back they said I couldn’t do that. I would have to have a single water line and single water meter for each cabin. That is impractical. It is cost prohibitive.”
Whatley said the cabins are two bedrooms, one bath and are 588 square feet with no real kitchen.
Councilmembers questioned how the project went from two cabins to three.
“We were able to lower the cost,” Whatley said. “The cabins were originally budgeted at $75,000 a piece. Once I got started and changed construction methods using steel instead of wood I was able to lower that cost considerably.”
Whatley said in the coming years he plans to construct a campground for motorhomes and recreational vehicles to also service guests coming into the area for Auburn football games.
Councilmembers said they didn’t want to hamper investment in Tallassee.
“I like this idea,” councilmember Terrell Brown said. “I think it's really needed. I think you have made a great investment. I would love to make that exception because I want to encourage investment and not run away investment.”
The council asked town attorney John Smith to craft an agreement between Whatley and the city to protect the city in the future if Whatley decides to sell part or all of the development. Councilmembers wanted to make sure the city wasn’t responsible for long runs to the cabins or the cabins being sold to separate owners.
Job openings in the city
Hammock said the city has a few job openings. Two of the openings are at the water treatment plant with pay starting at $18 per hour. The mayor said the positions were apprentice type with those who are hired to work Sunday to Thursday 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
“The idea is they work with someone else to learn how to do the job and study,” Hammock said. “They would have to take a test to get to Level 4. The city would pay for the first two times and they would pay for the third if they didn’t pass. If they don’t pass the third we would have to let them go.”
The testing would make the employee certified in water treatment.
In other action the Tallassee City Council:
• Approved lots on Herren Street to be consolidated from 10 lots to six lots. Hill abstained from the vote.
• Approved a letter from the city attorney to a contractor who reroofed the recreation center to fix leaks.
• Approved painting the shutters of the library using city labor.
• Approved minutes of the Jan. 25 meeting.
• Heard updates on various ongoing projects from CDG Engineering’s Jeff Harrison.
• Was reminded city hall will be closed Monday, Feb. 21 in observance of Presidents’ Day.
The next meeting of the Tallassee City Council will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.