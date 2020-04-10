The Tallassee City Council will hold its first regular meeting since March 10 on Tuesday, April 14, beginning at 6 p.m.
Council members will not meet inside the chambers of City Hall because the building remains closed to the public due to the coronavirus health pandemic. Instead, the council will hold a teleconference meeting.
The public will be available to join the conference call by dialing 866-823-6848. Once connected, callers will need to enter code 2693150 followed by the # key to join the conversation.
"This is something that that is new to all of us," Tallassee City Clerk Whitney Pitchford said. "We encourage the public to call the number we provided and join the meeting."
In order to address the council, speakers should submit a request to the city clerk prior to the meeting and the request will be added to the agenda. To reach the city clerk, call 334-283-6571.
There are six items slated for Tuesday's agenda.
Item 1: Resolution concerning a public nuisance located at 402 James Street.
Item 2: Resolution to hire CARPDC for administrative services for grant.
Item 3: Review guest house survey and appraisal and vote to sell property to Corrie Sid for
Economic Development.
Item 4: Mayor's Reports.
Item 5: Council Reports.
Item 6: Adjourn
The Tallassee Tribune will join the conference call and provide a full report for the regular meeting.