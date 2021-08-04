Tallassee’s Babe Ruth Baseball All-Star Team is heading to the 2021 World Series in Jamestown, New York. The trip will take the young men nearly 1000 miles away from home, which will be quite costly. Funds that will help with expenses associated with the trip have already started coming in.
"I want to say 'thank you' to the whole town of Tallassee," team manager Tommy Wisner said. "The outpouring that we have received from everybody in town, it's been amazing. It's going to cost a lot of money to go up there, so we are trying to raise every penny that we can to help the parents and everybody because I don't want anybody to miss their kid going to New York to play in World Series."
To help the team with travel expenses, the council voted to give more than $1,000 to the team.
"This is such a big accomplishment and has not happened in the City of Tallassee for over 25 years, the 13 U going to Babe Ruth World Series," council member and chair of the finance committee Sarah Hill said. "I know that we have given a small donation to you guys in the past. Based on some additional money that we have in our account and a special dispensation because this is such an important thing, and I know you guys are so excited and we are so excited for you, we think it's going to be a tremendous benefit to the City of Tallassee, I'd like to purpose a $1,200 donation to this team."
Other council members also encouraged the public to give so that team members and their families can make this special trip.
"If you can help this bunch by derationing because it's a great trip," councilman Bill Godwin said. "It's very expensive. The last thing we want is a parent or grandparent to not be able to go because of finances, so I am asking the community, if you can give five dollars, ten dollars, whatever, if you would be willing to do so."
Godwin explained that this team of young men will represent the city on a national level.
"They are representing Tallassee. That's the great thing. We want you guys to have a good time. We want the parents and grandparents to have a good time. The only thing we ask, no pressure, bring it home," he said.
Councilman Jeremy Taunton recused himself from the vote because he has a son on the All-Star team, but he did encourage the community to help the team with this upcoming trip.
"If you can give, please give. This is an exciting time for those kids, and for the parents, and for the City."
The team is holding a raffle fundraiser with locally donated prizes.
"If you are looking to get a bang for your buck, we are raffling off two coolers donated by True Value, a chainsaw donated by Sun South, some Roundup, and some ornaments donated by Leigh Anne McCaig Butler."
Tickets are $5 or 6 for $20.
"You can see me at True Value if you want to purchase those," Taunton said.
Tickets are also available at Parker Tire on Gilmer Avenue.
Tallassee's babe Ruth All-Star Team will take on Ohio Valley on Aug. 14 beginning at 11 a.m.