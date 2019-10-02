The City of Tallassee will celebrate Halloween from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. According to the city council, this schedule will allow for some daylight trick-or-treating and some time for nighttime trick-or-treaters as well.
"I think Halloween should be celebrated on the day of Halloween," councilmember Darryl Wilson said.
Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock said he will coordinate with the Tallassee Police Department to make sure officers are strategically stationed to ensure public safety while children are out and about in the neighborhoods throughout the community.
"I know it can be very busy at the Methodist church," Hammock said. "There and other areas of town."
For those who are expecting trick-or-treaters, according to a recent study the most popular Halloween candy in Alabama is Milk Duds. Reese's peanut butter cups are the most popular candy in 12 states. Airheads, Nerds, SweeTarts, and gummy worms are the least popular.
Have you ever wondered how old is too old for the Halloween tradition? Typically, children age out of the trick-or-treating at age 15, according to the study.
The study also found parents spend more money on Halloween candy on average than those without children. People with children spend on average $35.01 on Halloween candy — $10 more than the national average.