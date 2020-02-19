The Tallassee City Council will introduce an ordinance to increase impact and tap fees on water and gas meter costs for new customers during the Feb. 25 regular council meeting.
"This doesn't have anything to do with the current residents of Tallassee," Mayor Johnny Hammock said. "This is for new businesses that come in, new houses, subdivisions."
Like many municipal services, impact and tap fees, and meter cost on water and gas for new customers have not seen an increase in some time.
"Impact and tap fees have not been increased since 2000 — 20 years," Hammock said.
Because of requirements put in place by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), there are more cost associated with impact and tap fees on water and gas and meter fees.
"This does not count the labor, the backhoe,” Hammock said. “We have to have one on the backhoe and two on the ground."
In an effort to cover the overall cost and to even consumer cost, city officials purposed adding a standard fee for new services.
"We need a base fee," Hammock said.
Utility department’s James Garner said, "You have a long side and a short side either way you go. The waterline is one side of the road, so you've got people paying different prices for the same (service), right across the road from each other.
"It should be one set price. For one person to pay more to get across the road and the other person have a 5-foot section, that's not right. It should be one set fee across the board. It doesn't matter if it's the long side or the short side."
According to Garner, the costs associated with impact and tap fees on water and gas and meter costs have increased “a lot.”
Tallassee does not have an influx of new development; however, there has been some new construction in the area.
"We aren't out there every day, but when we do put one in we are losing money," Hammock said.
One councilmember pointed out the future could bring new construction and the city should be prepared for such.
"We hear there may be some development later on down the road if so we need to be ready," councilmember Bill Godwin said.
The cost of a residential 3/4-inch meter is $315, but the city charges only $200 for the meter and parts. The council will consider increasing the fee to $400.
The cost of a 1-inch meter is $436. The city charges only $250 and will consider increasing the fee to $500.
The cost of a 2-inch meter was $500, but the cost was $1,363, leaving the city with a substantial loss in revenue. The council will consider increasing the fee to $1,400.
The city was charging $1,200 for the installment of a 2-inch compound meter. The actual cost to install is the meter is $2,021. The council voted to increase the fee to $2,100.
The water tap fee was $350 and the impact fee is $300 for new residential customers. The council will consider increasing these fees to $1,300 for the water tap fee and the impact fee to $500.
"I know it's a big jump, but we are trying to cover some of our pipe, the expenses on payroll," the utilities department's Stephanie Hornsby said.
According to Garner, the increases will also offset the cost of maintaining existing services, because outdated meters and waterlines are replaced at no charge.
In addition, the council will consider increasing the commercial impact fees to $1,500.