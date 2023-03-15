Tallassee High School sophomore Land Bell is making the rounds in Elmore County after winning the AHSAA Class 5A state championship at 132 pounds.
The Elmore County Commission recognized the wrestler at its Monday meeting after the Tallassee City Council recognized Bell and his team for a successful season earlier this month.
“The Elmore County Commission recognizes the achievements of our students in individual and team sports when they win a championship,” Elmore County Commission chair Bart Mercer said. “Tonight we are recognizing Land Bell for his accomplishments.”
Bell finished the season 43-3 with all three losses while wrestling at higher weight classes.
Bell’s coach John Mask called Bell “dominant.”
“At the state championship level, it is very rare to pin your opponent,” Mask said. “Much less everybody you wrestle. He had probably the most dominant performance at a finals I have seen in my 23 years. He was undefeated [the entire season] at 132.”
Commissioner Henry Hines said he also wrestled at 132, “many years ago.”
“I think I have put on a few pounds since then,” Hines said. “I wasn’t dominant like that. I had to win by points. In the state championship I got beat by the Talladega Blind School gentleman. You have done a great job.”
Mask said Bell excels at things other than wrestling too.
“Land is not only great on the mat, he is great in the classroom,” Mask told the commission. “He is a leader on and off the mat.”
In other action the Elmore County Commission:
• Approved minutes of the Feb. 27 meeting.
• Approved warrants and purchase orders totaling $1,695,790.39.
• Recognized graduates of the most recent training class of Community Emergency Response Team.
• Approved retail beer off premises only and retail table wine off premises only licenses for Dollar Generals on Central Plank Road and Cain off no comments during a public hearing.
• Authorized the chair to execute a five-year contract with Pitney Bowes for a mailing system for the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office.
• Rejected a bid network endpoint security.
The next meeting of the Elmore County Commission is scheduled for 5 p.m. March 27.