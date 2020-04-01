The latest COVID-19 cases reported by the Alabama Department of Public Health has reached 1,106 confirmed cases in the state of Alabama.
As of 8:35 p.m. Wednesday, in Elmore County confirmed COVID-19 cases have increased by three to 15. There are still four confirmed cases in Coosa County and Tallapoosa County now has 14 cases confirmed.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed one death in Tallapoosa County and 17 across the state.
There are 28 deaths reported across the state. The ADPH has clarified these two categories and will separate reported deaths and confirmed deaths due to COVID-19.
The Alabama Department of Public Health announced changes to its dashboard Tuesday morning. The ADPH will now have two categories to record death numbers with one being reported deaths and one being confirmed deaths due to COVID-19.
Lee county gained six cases from this morning, with 83 cases confirmed at this time.
The Alabama Department of Public Health said it has tested 7,774 people as of Wednesday evening. ADPH's website states it updates this number once per day.
Current cases in each county as of Wednesday morning are listed below:
Autauga (10)
Baldwin (23)
Bibb (3)
Blount (5)
Bullock (3)
Butler (1)
Calhoun (11)
Chambers (45)
Cherokee (2)
Chilton (13)
Choctaw (4)
Clarke (2)
Clay (3)
Cleburne (6)
Colbert (4)
Coosa (4)
Covington (3)
Crenshaw (1)
Cullman (9)
Dallas (3)
DeKalb (6)
Elmore (15)
Escambia (1)
Etowah (10)
Fayette (1)
Franklin (3)
Greene (4)
Hale (1)
Houston (9)
Jackson (8)
Jefferson (305)
Lamar (1)
Lauderdale (12)
Lawrence (3)
Lee (83)
Limestone (23)
Lowndes (1)
Macon (2)
Madison (107)
Marengo (5)
Marion (11)
Marshall (6)
Mobile (57)
Monroe (3)
Montgomery (35)
Morgan (19)
Pickens (4)
Pike (7)
Randolph (5)
Russell (2)
St. Clair (17)
Shelby (89)
Sumter (3)
Talladega (8)
Tallapoosa (14)
Tuscaloosa (30)
Walker (32)
Washington (3)
Wilcox (3)
Winston (2)
Stay tuned with Tallapoosa Publishers twice per day for the latest numbers, and check here where ADPH states confirmed cases and deaths are being updated in real ti