More and more people are putting up Christmas decorations before Thanksgiving, but officials say holiday decorations will not go up in Tallassee until after the fourth Thursday in November.
“I told them after Thanksgiving,” Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock said. “I don’t want to take anything away from Thanksgiving. That’s something some people may disagree with me on that, but let’s get through Thanksgiving. That’s a very important holiday as well, so let’s put them up right after Thanksgiving.”
While the decorations are going, there will be much less gathering going down this year.
“We aren’t going to have the holiday market this year because of COVID and things like that, it’s just too cramped up,” Hammock said. “Tripp Storm, he decided that he didn’t want to do it because of COVID and I agreed with him.”
With the holiday market postponed until 2021, the annual Christmas tree lighting is still in question, but Hammock said he will err on the side of caution.
“I don’t know about the Christmas tree lighting,” Hammock said. “We might not have the Christmas tree lighting. I feel bad for bringing a lot of people into one place like that.”
The Tallassee Senior Center will not hold its annual Christmas party this year due to COVID-19 safety precautions.
“Unfortunately, I had to cancel the senior center Christmas party this year because of the governor’s mask order/safer-at-home order,” Hammock said.
Hammock said he is consulting with state officials before making these tough decisions to cancel many holiday activities this season.
“I was on a conference call with the governor and Jo Bonner yesterday, and a lot of other board of directors for Alabama’s League of Municipalities, and they kind of gave us some information and things like that,” he said.
Even though many holiday festivities are postponed until next year, Hammock remains hopeful things will return to ‘normal’ sooner than later.
“Even though a lot of people are having mask fatigue or questioning your constitutional rights and being asked to wear a mask, we’re not forcing you to wear a mask,” Hammock said. “We are asking that if you are in a public place like a grocery store, a restaurant or someplace like that, to take the necessary precautions. Practice social distancing, wash your hands, sanitize your hands, and things like that and let’s try to get through this until we have some kind of cure for it.”