Accusesd murderer Clifton Potts Jr. made his first appearance in court since the Friday shooting death of his wife Britney Potts.
The Tuesday hearing before Elmore County district court Judge Glenn Goggans was to let Potts know his rights. No questions were asked of Potts and Goggans cautioned Potts he did have to say anything about the incident as it could be used against him. But Goggans’ warning didn’t stop Potts.
“I don’t deserve to get out,” Potts said. “I deserve to be in prison the rest of my life. I plea crime of passion.”
Goggans stopped any further response from Potts until Potts either hires an attorney or one is appointed for him.
Prior to Potts' utterance of wanting to return to prison, chief assistant district attorney C.J. Robinson told Goggans the circumstances of the case.
“He twice shot the victim at point blank range,” Robinson said. “One was to the face and [the round] exited entering other parts of her body and the other was a kill shot to the head.”
Robinson said another shot struck the building at Tallassee’s Hanil manufacturing plant Friday and that no shots from Potts’ .40 caliber handgun were fired inside the building.
Robinson said it is not a question of who killed Britney Potts.
“It’s on video,” Robinson said.
Robinson said Potts was driving his wife’s car when he fled to Phenix City.
Robinson said he couldn’t comment on possible motive but said it would come to light during the proceedings of the case. Robinson also said an upgraded charge of capital murder is possible, but not until all the evidence had been taking into account.
Robinson said in the last 25 years there have been few opportunities when Potts was out of jail and every time he was quickly in trouble.
Robinson told Goggans that Potts has an extensive criminal record with 19 arrests that he could find in Elmore, Jefferson, Macon and Tallapoosa counties. Potts has five prior felony convictions — 1998 second-degree assault in Elmore County; 2001 domestic violence and intimidation of a witness in Elmore County where he was sentenced to 10 years in prison; 2011 and 2018 distributions of narcotics in Tallapoosa County. Potts was just released from Holman Prison in Atmore Thursday.
Robinson addressed concerns of bond for Potts.
“There is no hope of returning to the free world upon conviction,” Robinson said.
Due to his five prior convictions, if Potts is convicted of murder the only option for sentencing is life in prison without the chance of parole.
Goggans set a $2 million cash bond and if the charge is upgraded to capital murder Goggans said there would be no bond.