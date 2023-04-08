Tallassee residents and those working in Tallassee have limited ways to come and go to Interstate 85, and that’s going to be even more challenging starting Thursday, April 13.
The Tallapoosa River has limited crossings for Elmore and Tallapoosa county residents. Highway 50 at Martin Dam, Highway 14 at the Fitzpatrick Bridge in Tallassee and Highway 229 in Tallassee at the Elmore-Macon County line allow automobiles to cross the waterway. But CSX Railroad posted a sign at its intersection with Highway 229 stating the crossing beginning April 13, limiting travel options for residents and those who work in Tallassee.
In a statement to The Tribune CSX said the closing part of the company’s routine maintenance program
“CSX crews will be conducting repairs on the Alabama Highway 229 railroad crossing,” CSX said in the emailed statement. “Maintenance like this is critical to the safety of both train operations and roadway traffic and has been scheduled in close coordination with roadway authorities in order to temporarily close the road as crews replace crossties and repave asphalt to provide a safe, smooth surface for drivers.”
The rail crossing closure caught Tallassee officials off guard and they’re worried considering the current Fitzpatrick Bridge renovations closing down to one lane for the majority of the day.
“They didn’t let us know about it,” Tallassee Mayor Sarah Hill said. “I didn’t know about it until they put the signs up Tuesday.”
Tallassee City Schools superintendent Dr. Brock Nolin said bus routes do not go past the rail crossing, but the closure could still cause issues for Tallassee City Schools.
“The only effect it may have on us is we have some teachers that live in Montgomery and will have to seek an alternate route,” Nolin said.
CSX said repaving the crossing could take up to five days assuming no severe weather or disruptions.
“We anticipate completing the repairs and reopening the crossing the following day,” CSX said in the statement. “We appreciate the public’s patience during this scheduled maintenance, which is critical to ensuring the safety of motorists using these crossings and a safe, reliable freight rail network.”
Hill said she understands there is not much the city can do other than try to get word of the rail crossing closure out there.
“I just advise our commuters to find another way to Montgomery or Auburn,” Hill said.