The annual Daddy-Daughter Dance will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Restoration 49, located at 101 North Ann Ave. in the downtown district of Tallassee.
According to event coordinator Kami Scarborough, there will be two Daddy Daughter Dance sessions. One session from 4 to 6 p.m. and another at 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Couple tickets are $30. Additional daughters are $5 with no charge for additional daughters. No family pays more than $35.
According to Scarborough, this year's dance will incorporate fun and food.
"Tickets include dinner at Rustic Mill Bistro, located adjacent to Restoration 49," Scarborough said.
Dylan and Haley Daniels own Restoration 49. The couple purchased the structure formerly known as the Patterson Building from the City of Tallassee in December 2017. Since then the couple has been busy restoring the building and today their hard work has transformed it into a beautiful structure with a unique urban meets sophisticated feel.
Not only is the Daddy Daughter Dance fun but it also supports a great cause.
"All proceeds will benefit a local scholarship fund," Scarborough said.
Tickets are available at Urban Tails or WACQ Radio in downtown Tallassee.