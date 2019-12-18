With suicide and depression rates on the increase in teenagers and preteens, one local dance studio is aiming to help area youth deal with these issues. The Pointed Toe, located at 511 Burt Mill Rd., will begin new classes in January and one of the classes is aimed toward teens and young adults.
"Depression and suicide rates continue to climb worldwide," The Pointed Toe's Marie Arledge said. "My goal as a dance instructor is to show others the positive outlet that dance can offer when dealing with depression and other negative emotions."
Arledge is a longtime dance instructor who wanted to offer a dance class that taught more than the usual routine.
"I've been teaching for over 15 years but recently wanted to offer something new to help
our youth," she said.
The class is K-pop choreography, which according to Arledge, is “taking the world by storm.” K-pop aims to instill self-worth and encourage preteens and young adults to "love yourself and accept who you are.”
According to Arledge, the choreography class will not only teach pre-existing dances from famous groups but also original pieces to explore emotional dynamics and self-expression.
Arledge hopes this new dance class will benefit youth in Tallassee and surrounding areas.
"We need more positive and supportive activities for teens in this area," she said.
If you are interested in the upcoming class, the dance studio will offer a no-cost
demonstration class that is open to the public.
"I'm offering a free demo class on Jan. 17th at 6:30 p.m. at The "The class will offer a chance for the community to meet me, take a trial class and earn a
discount on the weekly classes opening the following week."
For more information or to register for dance classes, call 334-991-4689.