Danny Ingram is running for mayor of Tallassee.
Danny is employed by Madix Store Fixtures Inc. as a senior manufacturing lead for Inventory Control – raw metal division. His wife Joyce recently retired after 25 years as a third-grade teacher at Tallassee Elementary School. Danny and Joyce have been happily married for almost 45 years and are the proud parents of daughters, Danielle and Deanna, both of whom graduated from Tallassee City Schools. Danny served his community on the Tallassee City Schools Board of Education for 16 years during which time he served as a board member, vice president and president of the board.
During those 16 years many improvements were made to all of the system’s facilities. Ingram served under three different superintendents as well as with several different board members, always showing a willingness to work with them and to lead them when needed.
Ingram coached youth league sports in Tallassee for a number of years and is still close to many of the kids who played for him. He always tried to set an example of sportsmanship, discipline and working hard to be successful. Having lost his father when he was 12 years old, Ingram truly loves and appreciates the men who mentored him after the death of his father.
Ingram wanted to pass on the lessons he learned from these fine men. Several of his former players encouraged Ingram to run for mayor.
Throughout the years Ingram volunteered or was named to serve on several boards and organizations. He was a member of the Commission 2000, which developed the 50-year plan for residential growth, infrastructure needs, and economic growth of Elmore County. He was a fundraiser for the American Heart Association and the National Cancer Society. He is a past member of the Alabama Rural Water Association, American Water Works Association and the Association of Water Professionals.
Ingram has an abundance of knowledge and experience in the installation and management of utility systems. He has managed waters systems and headed up construction of water tanks, filter plants, and distribution systems.
He has done project management for utility construction ranging from $70,000 to over $30,000,000. Danny has done survey work for and helped write CDBG, EDA and ARC grants. He has mapping experience, performed inspections, done as built drawings and disinfection of water tanks and waterlines. He has worked with numerous economic development agencies, county commissions, boards, engineering firms and the general public. He always maintained a professional, cordial relationship with each. He has developed 25-year master plans and yearly operational budgets. Ingram plans to restore the strong working relationship Tallassee had for years with the Industrial Development Board and the Elmore County Economic Development Board.
Ingram’s vision for Tallassee is to offer leadership and promote unity; restore East Tallassee, Jordanville, and Carville; promote historic connections with the Mt. Vernon Mills; help infrastructure in downtown Tallassee, promote growth; and work with different boards with city and Elmore County to develop growth and new business.
Ingram said he wants to bring Tallassee back together again. He can remember when there was no division in Tallassee.
“There was just one George Washington, just one Abraham Lincoln, one Albert Einstein, one Martin Luther King, and one Rosa Parks,” Ingram said. “Those were great people that did great things. Ordinary people, united, working together can do extraordinary things. Let’s work together to create an extraordinary Tallassee.”