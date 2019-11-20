The deadline for registration for the upcoming Christmas parade is quickly approaching. Businesses and organizations interested in joining in this year’s parade have until Monday, Dec. 2 to register. Completed registration forms and entry fee must be turned in to the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce, located at 10 South Ann Ave.
If you are considering registering, there are some rules that must be abided by.
• All drivers must be at least 18 years old or older with a valid driver license.
• No alcohol allowed.
• Floats should be clearly marked and visible from a distance on both sides with a sign identifying the business or organization name.
• Floats cannot line up before 9 a.m. Floats are to line up by turning next to the Tallassee Library entering Freeman Avenue. A chamber representative will be at the first stop sign to direct you. Floats cannot enter on any other street.
• Each entry provides its own throws, such as candy, necklaces, etc. Be sure items are safe for throwing, with no sharp, pointed or hard objects.
• Absolutely no entry can have a live Santa. (Tallassee chamber will arrange Santa for the parade.)
• Rain cancels.
• Participants are responsible for their own trash. Please do not litter.