Tallassee is a community that has participated in the DesignAlabama Mayors Design Summit. Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock attended the summit last week. Participation in the summit offers the city an opportunity to advance the recommendations of the summit.
The DesignPlace program is a grassroots, on-the-ground process. Each selected community can focus the efforts of the entire community through strategic design and planning by a team of experienced Alabama design professionals.
DesignPlace is a program of DesignAlabama, a citizen-led, not-for-profit corporation that is an action-oriented outreach component of the Alabama State Council on the Arts. DesignAlabama’s primary mission is to advocate for the collaboration of design professions and their importance in creating and enhancing place and quality of life in Alabama.
Successful applicants will receive technical assistance that can help their communities leverage their town’s assets. The intent is not to remake a community, but to enhance it by taking advantage of its physical, economic and human resources.
Applicants must be past participants at the DesignAlabama Mayors Design Summit to qualify. A directing committee of design professionals will make final selections. The deadline for applications is March 1.