A death investigation is underway in Tallassee.
Tallassee Police Department chief Matthew Higgins said the department is actively investigating a death after officers were called to Joy Street around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7.
According to Higgins, no one has been charged with a crime at this point and the case will remain active until investigators have a report from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
The death remains under investigation and there are no further details available at this time.
TPD is asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to please call (334) 284-6586.
The Tallassee Tribune will release more information as it becomes available.