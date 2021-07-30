Thursday, July 29, was an exciting day at the Tallassee Senior Center. Area seniors celebrated Derby Day with fancy hats and noodle horseraces.
Derby Day is typically held in May but the Senior Center was closed at that time due to COVID-19 safety protocols.
"We were closed then," Director of the Tallassee Senior Center DebbieAnn Woodard said. "We are open now and resuming activities."
Rather than skip the event this year, coordinators decided to go ahead and celebrate Derby Day this week.
Seniors didn't actually run in the races, instead, it was the luck of the dice that decided the winner.
"We will have six at a time line up to race. We'll roll dice, and whatever number is rolled, that's how many spaces they get to move forward," Woodard explained.
Two races were held with a total of twelve jockeys and six noodle horses. Noodle horses are horses fashioned from swimming noodles.
Mayor John Hammock presented trophies and awards at Thursday's races and councilman Fred Randall Huey was the track announcer for the event.
Derby Day is just one of the many activities at the Senior Center. The Tallassee Senior Center provides services to seniors that promote independent lives. The center focuses on community services and activities that will improve health and quality of life.
The Senior Center is open to all area seniors Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. For more information, call 334-283-2766.