Tallassee native Ray Bellew has been scouring the rubble of the East Tallassee mill site.
He’s not looking for scrap but rather inspiration and metal to use in his next sculpture, which will be installed on the site. Bellew’s art is on display around Tallassee and in Wetumpka but a chance meeting has led to Bellew’s biggest project ever.
“It was like a divine intervention,” Ray’s wife Libby said. “It started at Restoration 49.”
Ray’s agent Marcia Weber was at the Bellew house measuring and photographing some of Ray's metal sculptures when the pair went to Restoration 49 to look at Ray’s angel that has been in the coffeeshop for a year.
“They were measuring and [Weber] took a picture of Ray beside the angel,” Libby said. “This guy walks up and asks, ‘Who made that?’”
Ray turned to the man and said he made the lifesize piece. Ray and Libby said the man was the foreman of the mill cleanup project and the construction happening there soon.
Just one day later, Weber received a call the next day from the owner of the mill project who inquired about Bellew creating a large piece for the mill site. A deal was struck, some money was forwarded to Bellew and the project was underway.
“It is just blessing after blessing coming,” Bellew said. “It is so strong, something is happening every day as far as the work.”
Now Bellew has access to the mill site anytime he wants.
“The foreman gave me a key,” he said. “He stopped work in an area so I could get some things.”
The project is Bellew’s largest commission piece to date and will be complete in eight weeks.
“I’m making this piece to be really special; I’m taking my time,” he said. “I’m not saying I didn’t take my time on other things but I can see things in the art I built where I wasn’t making it for a certain person. I wasn’t taking the extra effort.”
Bellew has already made alterations to the mill sculpture changing out one piece three times already.
“When I’m building it for someone else, they are expecting the best and I’m going to give them the best,” Bellew said.
The extra effort is for good reason and not just the money.
“It’s his legacy,” Libby said. “It will be there many years after he is gone.”
For Ray’s part, he feels especially connected to his work in progress and especially the mill site.
“This is a dream come true for and for it to be at the mill is amazing,” Bellew said. “It is somewhere I worked while in high school, somewhere my granddaddy worked, somewhere where my other granddaddy worked, somewhere where my mommy worked, my daddy worked, my step daddy worked, my uncle worked there. I was probably the last one to work there. It is so awesome to me.”
At the mill, Bellew started as a high school student, painting and cleaning. He then held jobs as cutting grass, hauling pulpwood, at a fabrication shop, manufacturing and moving mobile homes. Although he certainly didn’t like seeing the burned mill site, Bellew now sees new inspiration in it.
“I told [Libby] God just moved a whole mill for me to put this artwork there,” he said. “He can move mountains. I have to give God all the credit. That’s what I believe. If He hadn’t done it, it wouldn’t have got done.”
Weber said Bellew’s inspiration and talent put him in a unique category.
“He is a visionary, ”Weber said. “He fits into this art field of self taught art like Howard Finster.
When he described the vision he started to create from and continues to have visions telling him what to do. We can’t explain it. It’s a God given gift and not everybody has it.”
Weber has been with Bellew for only a few years, but he’s been welding and creating his sculptures for much longer. And he can really see the progression in his work.
“I have been doing this step by step since I was 25 years old,” Bellew said. “I figured out each step meant something. It was teaching me something, but it was God teaching me. He knew that this is what you got to do to get to this certain point.”
Weber has represented artists for more than three decades holding shows in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles for artists.
“Right now he is virtually unknown,” Weber said. “I think he should be a major player. He is about to be famous with this project. He completely deserves it.”