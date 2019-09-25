The Tallassee Rotary Club had a special guest speaker Thursday at the 1220 Café as Doris Hill with the Auburn University Regional Autism Network spoke to club members about the network.
The Auburn University Regional Autistm Network was first established under legislative action by the direction of the Alabama Interagency Autism Coordinating Council. Auburn University, along with the University of Alabama at Birmingham, the University of Alabama in Huntsville, the University of Alabama and the University of South Alabama, is tasked with providing resources and training for persons of all ages in the state of Alabama who have autism spectrum disorder.
This unique network is operated by experts in the field of autism spectrum disorder who provide community members with general information about autism spectrum disorder.
Experts may guide callers to resources available to meet individualized needs, as well as assist with problem solving for individuals, families and professionals who work with individuals with autism spectrum disorder.
The organization also provides information about Best Practice Standards, which was developed and endorsed by the Alabama Autism Interagency Coordinating Council (AIACC).
In addition, the network provides opportunities for training and consultation to parents and professionals that are specific to needs identified in the region by utilizing the collective expertise of various departments and programs within Auburn University.
Experts also help identify and promote the development of programs that are under-represented in the region to benefit individuals with autism spectrum disorder, their care providers and educators.
This organization serves residents in Autauga, Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Chambers, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Elmore, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Montgomery, Pike, Russell, and Tallapoosa counties.
For more information about this service or for questions, concerns or resource needs regarding you, a family member, friend, client, patient or student with diagnosed or suspected autism spectrum disorder, contact 334-844-2004.