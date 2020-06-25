A few local leaders got together to give the community a facelift last week.
Tallassee Chamber of Commerce director Jerry Cunningham, Louie's Sno-Kones owner James Lyons and Tallassee Community Development Corporation's Brad Davis worked to enhance the downtown area in anticipation of an upcoming community event.
The three made serval repairs such as painting and pressure washing to spruce up the area before the upcoming Tallassee Downtown Sidewalk Sale which will be held from 8 a.m. until noon. Saturday and is being sponsored by the chamber and Tallassee CDC.
The Tallassee City Council recently agreed to approve the chamber's request to close off a section of S. Ann Avenue during the sidewalk sale.
According to Cunningham, most of the downtown businesses will take part in the event and vendors are also encouraged to participate. There is no fee to vendors but all vendors must register with Cunningham before the event.
Cunningham expects 30 vendors along with plenty of free fun for the kids including balloon art, candy and popcorn at the chamber office along with coloring books and sand buckets.
There will also be food and refreshments.
For more information, contact Cunningham at 334-283-5151.