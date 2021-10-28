With a little work, nothing stops success.
The COVID-19 pandemic stymied some small towns already riddled with population decline. But downtown Tallassee is anything but in decline. In the downtown area alone seven new businesses have opened in the last year and in the last three months, three storefronts have been purchased. Tallassee Chamber of Commerce director Jerry Cunningham said he was happy to see the interest in downtown rise.
“It wasn’t too long ago the storefronts along here were empty,” Cunningham said. “We had some places open but there wasn’t anything along Barrett Boulevard.”
Barrett Boulevard is also Highway 14. In the last 20 months Urban Tales, Tallassee Nutrition and The Dam Store have opened in downtown centered along Highway 14, also known as Barrett Boulevard. Over the last three and a half years, an old city building was renovated into a coffee shop that is now open. The Tallassee Chamber of Commerce moved too, to the old Company Store.
“We were around the corner,” Cunningham said. “We moved around here to be more visible. We fixed the window in front that had a large crack in it.”
Cunningham didn’t stop there. Long time downtown Tallassee businesswoman Linda Mosher has seen Cunningham do it all.
“He is doing everything he can do and more,” Mosher said. “I come by there, by that office, 8:30 (or) 9 at night and he is working. You are likely to see him doing office work and turn around and pressure washing sidewalks.”
Prior to last week’s sidewalk sale Cunningham was doing his part to clean up portions of the sidewalk in front of the Roxy Garden that has recently been purchased.
“I thought the sidewalk needed a little help,” Cunningham said. “The new owners haven’t had a chance to do much yet, but they are doing it right. They have got a structural engineer to help them make sure the building is in good shape.”
Just behind the Tallassee Police Department Dylan and Haley Daniel have opened Restoration 49 — a coffee shop located in the old Patterson building. The Daniels purchased the building in 2017 and opened the coffee shop after three years of renovation in the middle of the pandemic.
“It is where the timeline landed,” Dylan Daniel said. “We opened on the three year anniversary of purchasing the building.”
Their plan going into the project helped to.
“I did probably 90% of the work myself,” Daniel said. “We did it with as little debt as possible.”
Daniel removed 18 dump truck loads of plaster from the building and took three months to create the coffee bar from wood reclaimed from the building. Daniel’s handiwork can be seen in the numerous panels of sheet metal around the bar with carefully aligned diamond shapes.
“I have about an hour and 45 minutes in each of the panels,” Daniel said.
Opening a business a year into the pandemic was scary to some, but Daniel said it worked out for them, especially considering the size of the space.
“We were very blessed,” Daniel said. “We had to follow all of the guidelines that made it a little more of a hassle. There are groups and senior citizens that are coming in now but couldn’t previously.”
The name Restoration 49 has numerous stories behind it. Daniel likes to work with sheet metal. Sitting in the front door is a 1949 Ford that Daniel did the metal work on. The building was also built in 1949 and Daniel said there are more stories too. Those stories will grow with partnerships with other businesses new and old in downtown.
“Grove Station will be doing our pastries when they get going,” Daniel said. “That way we can help them. We are really excited about that. It will be a great asset.”
Grove Station just opened downtown and will be a bakery, butcher and event space. Both new businesses are attracting attention which is just fine to Dreamcatcher Comics and Collectables owner Steve Rogers. Rogers just opened in June himself.
“I want to be able to go get a deli sandwich,” Rogers said. “It’s just down the street. Plus the people walking around to go to Grove Station will see my store. They might just come in and see what we are all about.”
Mosher’s business — Linda’s in Talisi — could be the oldest retail business currently downtown and made adjustments as the pandemic struck.
“COVID came along and I had to close,” Mosher said. “I have to do what the law tells me to do. We closed and did some thinking. Sometimes you are put in a position we may not ourselves think is the best but maybe God is sometimes directing us where we need to be.”
Mosher went home, not only because of the government mandate closing all non-essential businesses, but also to help care for her dying husband. She reopened her business when she could but changed her operating hours.
“When I could open I changed to by appointment only,” Mosher said. “It’s worked. People have been good to call to make appointments to support us.”
Mosher has noticed something with the schedule change at her store.
“I used to never think of doing this,” Mosher said. “It was almost sinful in my mind.”
Mosher realized she was meeting the customer where they needed to be served — on the customers schedule.
“Your customer is what keeps the doors open,” Mosher said. “We had to learn what works.”
Now the by appointment only hours allows Mosher to concentrate on her customers devoting her time and energy to a single customer or group without worrying about those waiting.
Mosher said those shopping downtown are like many others.
“They want to trade local,” Mosher said. “They want to support the town. It is our responsibility as business owners to meet their needs, have what they want.”
Mosher’s new schedule allows her to be a frequent customer at Restoration 49, especially on Thursday afternoons when a group of retirees gather.
Mosher is seeing a change in the minds of those who want to open a business. Soon to be business owners are looking at downtown Tallassee.
“I’ve been so surprised at the number of new people that have believed enough in Tallassee that they have put their money out there, either bought a home here or opened a business here,” Mosher said. “Before long we are going to start on the downtown streetscape which is going to be a big boost.”
Haley Daniel, like Mosher both grew up in Tallassee and moved away before coming back. Mosher said the Daniels are like her in wanting to provide a good customer experience.
“You go up there and have a wonderful product,” Mosher said. “You can sit and visit with your friends, it’s a gathering spot which Tallassee needed.”
Mosher has even changed her shop some — working on the roof but expanding mostly.
“They say if you give a lady a big purse she will fill it up,” Mosher said. “If you give a lady a big store, she is going to fill it up. That’s what I’ve done. I have dresses everywhere. We have a big, big inventory for a store in a small town like this but we draw from out of town.”
Mosher sees a bright future in Tallassee.
“The main thing is we have good leadership — a hardworking mayor, a hardworking city council, hardworking administrative staff over at city hall,” Mosher said. “We are headed in a very positive direction. If you stop and look at it through the pandemic, you look at how many people have believed in Tallassee that they have come in and opened businesses. It’s gonna be OK.”
Mosher believes Tallahassee's future is bright because of its people and its history proves it.
“I feel like we are going to make it,” Mosher said. “We are resilient. We have overcome a lot of obstacles. We have lost the hotel. Prior to that we lost the mill but we always come back. We have citizens that are here because they love this town.”
Daniel sees a vision of Tallassee a decade from now.
“I think in the next five to 10 years, downtown will be completely different,” Daniel said. “It just takes one person at a time to invest in the town. If you do something excellent with a quality product, customers will come.”