As the weather continues to warm, the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce is looking forward to another Downtown Sidewalk Sale on Saturday, June 26, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. The sidewalk sale will encompass the downtown area with vendors set up on S. Ann Avenue offering goods of all types.
"We will have something for everyone," Director of the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce Jerry Cunningham said. "We will have about 30 vendors and activities for children.”
There will be three bouncy houses at the upcoming Downtown Sidewalk Sale. These bouncy houses will be sponsored by local churches.
With businesses growing in the area, most downtown establishments will participate in the sidewalk sale. There will also be a food truck set up for the event.
" The Wharf Seafood Truck will be there," Cunningham said.
The Chamber hosts a Downtown Sidewalk Sale periodically to showcase the eclectic array of local businesses, and everyone is encouraged to come out and see what Tallassee has to offer.
"This is to promote Tallassee," Cunningham said. "There will be retail as well as arts and crafts. There will be food, and fun for the children."
Vendor space is still available for this event. For more information about the Downtown Sidewalk Sale, call 334-283-5151.