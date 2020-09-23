The Tallassee Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Downtown Sidewalk Sale from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. There will be a break, but the fun will return at 7 p.m. for live entertainment and food. The sidewalk sale will be held in the historic downtown district and a portion of S. Ann Avenue will be sectioned off to traffic during the event.
According to Tallassee Chamber of Commerce director Jerry Cunningham, this event aims to spotlight downtown retailers and is an opportunity to showcase what downtown Tallassee has to offer.
Vendors are also encouraged to participate in the sidewalk sale. There is no charge to enter but all vendors who wish to join the sale must contact Cunningham before the event.
“We encourage everyone to join us that Saturday,” Cunningham said. “This will be a great opportunity to support local businesses in the area.”
It’s been just over three months since the last sidewalk sale held on Saturday, June 27.
June’s Downtown Sidewalk Sale featured 30 vendors, free balloon art for children, free candy, popcorn at the chamber office, free coloring books and sand buckets for children, refreshments and food.
“We are still working on the specifics,” Cunningham said.
For more information about the upcoming sidewalk sale or to register as a vendor, contact Cunningham at 334-283-5151.