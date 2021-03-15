The weather was picture perfect during Saturday's Downtown Sidewalk Sale. Over 35 vendors lined S. Ann Avenue in downtown Tallassee. Several businesses participated in the event, including Southern Girls Outlet, Urban Tails, Sheer Grace Salon and Tanning, Restoration 49 Coffee and Customs, Sistrunk, All Things Desired, and the soon-to-be-open Grove Station offered fresh-baked cookies. There was a line that stretched outside and into the street at Tallassee Nutrition. Louie's Sno-ownes also had a long line as customers lined up for a cool treat during a warm day.
Dancers from Studio B performed Saturday morning, and children played in the bouncy house that was sponsored by the Tallassee Police Station. Inside the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce office children and adults alike had their faces painted and were given balloon animals. The Chamber also gave away candy and popcorn.
According to the Director of the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce Jerry Cunningham, there will be more Downtown Sidewalk Sales in the future. These events draw individuals into the city and showcase local businesses in the downtown area.
The Downtown Sidewalk Sale was hosted by the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce and the Tallassee Community Development Corporation.