Fresh sidewalks and improved utilities in downtown Tallassee have been years in the making.
After two years of working through red tape for a Federal Highway Administration for the Alabama Department of Transportation's Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant bids will be opened next month for portions of the project.
“With costs and complexity of the downtown work, we have gone back in and split the project into a utility project which we will be bidding Dec. 8,” CDG Engineers & Associates’ Jeff Harrison said. “That work will likely go until the April timeframe. Then we’ll bid out the TAP project which will be the sidewalks, the drainage, the lighting, the landscaping, that will more than likely be bid in the April to May time frame and working in the summer.”
The project was estimated to cost $725,000 with Tallassee providing a 20 percent match. It will replace the sidewalks and all the water, sewer and gas lines. The first phase of the project will take care of the underground utilities followed by the completion of American with Disabilities Acts (ADA) compliant sidewalks and lighting.
Tallassee councilmembers are concerned about the demolition process of the Hotel Talisi affecting the downtown streetscape projects.
Harrison told councilmembers if demolition starts soon, there shouldn’t be any issues. Harrison also said it will be a difficult few months while the utility and streetscape projects are underway.
“I’m here to tell you that downtown during the utility improvements is going to be a mess because all of the utilities in the downtown area are in the middle of the road,” Harrison said. “Roads are going to be ripped up, torn up. If [demolition] happens during that time frame, it will look like the rest of the construction area.”
Harrison said he would be providing the council progress reports on grant work in the downtown area. Work refurbishing the downtown water tank should be under way soon as contractors have recently finished a project in Prattville, but certain steps have to be taken to ensure water service is maintained.
“They are bringing the pressure tank, getting it ready to be able to handle the pressure surges to make sure we aren’t having any issues,” Harrison said. “The first goal is to work on the interior of the tank and get that completed. It is estimated that will take two to four weeks. Then they will start moving their way to the outside putting the drape around the tank and begin that work.
The repainting of the tank should be completed by the first of February but the demolition of the older smaller water tank downtown will have to be completed once wireless carriers remount equipment on the tower and remove temporary equipment currently setup in downtown.